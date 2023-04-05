A regional Planned Parenthood sued Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador for a legal opinion in which he said that a doctor who refers a woman across state lines to get an abortion or prescribes them abortion pills to pick up in another state would have their license suspended.
The opinion and its conclusions, stemming from a request by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, are a “truly novel, shocking and blatantly unconstitutional interpretation,” according to the lawsuit. In particular, the lawsuit focuses on doctors' ability to communicate with their patients and the idea that a legal out-of-state abortion would be illegal in Idaho.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky said in the lawsuit this violates the First Amendment, due process and the dormant commerce clause. Members of the Idaho State Board of Medicine, Idaho State Board of Nursing and county prosecuting attorneys were also named.
The three plaintiffs are Planned Parenthood, Valley County physician Caitlin Gustafson and Ada County physician Darin Weyhrich.
“Content-based restrictions on speech are presumptively unconstitutional,” the lawsuit said. “... The Commerce clause of the United States Constitution prohibits a state from applying its laws extraterritorially to regulate out-of-state activity which is lawful where it occurs.”
When it comes to due process, the lawsuit said punishing Idahoans for providing patients with abortion services that are legal where they occur in a different state violates their rights.
In a statement, the attorney general's office said, "We will not comment on pending litigation. We look forward to addressing Planned Parenthood’s arguments in court.”
Doctors provide advice and are “ethically obligated” to provide comprehensive care to their patients, the lawsuit said.
Gustafson, one of the plaintiffs, had been planning to provide abortions in states where it’s legal. The lawsuit said those plans “have been put in jeopardy.”
Planned Parenthood said in the lawsuit that it would advise patients about their pregnancy options, including outside of Idaho, and occasionally assist patients in scheduling care out of state. It said after the letter, its providers no longer provide the information packet of resources it once did.
“Idahoans have the right to ask their medical provider for information regarding all treatments — including those options that are lawful and available outside of Idaho,” the lawsuit said. “Providers likewise have a right to provide information and recommendations about health care options.”
The plaintiffs are asking for declaratory judgment relief stating that enforcement of Idaho’s abortion law is unconstitutional for abortions outside the state or for counseling patients about abortion services. The lawsuit also asks for orders preventing such enforcement, attorney’s fees and any other relief.
Idaho had a trigger law in place that banned most abortions in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. There are three exemptions in the abortion trigger law: To protect the life of the mother, and in cases of rape or incest. The Legislature passed a bill this session clarifying those exemptions.
