Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (copy)

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is shown in his office on Jan. 17. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A regional Planned Parenthood sued Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador for a legal opinion in which he said that a doctor who refers a woman across state lines to get an abortion or prescribes them abortion pills to pick up in another state would have their license suspended.

The opinion and its conclusions, stemming from a request by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, are a “truly novel, shocking and blatantly unconstitutional interpretation,” according to the lawsuit. In particular, the lawsuit focuses on doctors' ability to communicate with their patients and the idea that a legal out-of-state abortion would be illegal in Idaho.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments