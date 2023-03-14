Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood has clinics in Portland, Eugene and Bend, Oregon, and plans to open a clinic in Ontario, just across the Idaho border.

 Courtesy of Planned Parenthood

Originally published on March 10 on KTVB.COM.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Ontario, Oregon, on Thursday for what the organization calls a ‘soft opening.’ The clinic was also open Friday to take in patients and provide health care services.

