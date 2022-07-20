NAMPA — It’s been almost 12 years since Dawn Doepke sat in a room at the St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute listening to her diagnosis: breast cancer.
Now, years later as a survivor, she attends the Pink on the Dirt luncheon at the Idaho Center in Nampa each year. Pink on the Dirt is held by the Snake River Stampede Rodeo and is a fundraiser hosted by Stampede for the Cure to celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise money to fund mammograms for people in need.
For Doepke, getting an early mammogram is what changed her life.
“I went for the mammogram, they’re like, ‘We need to see back here the next day.’” she said. “I go back the next day, they throw the cancer diagnosis at me and I just kind of walked out of MSTI and I was like, ‘WTF just happened here?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t even know who to call.’”
Doepke eventually took out her phone and called her boyfriend, Scott Taylor. She said she was surprised at how supportive and strengthening he was. Even so, the following year turned out to be a “whirlwind” that Doepke can’t even put into words.
But one thing stands out: Pink on the Dirt. Doepke said she hadn’t heard of the event or of Stampede for the Cure until that year when her friend Rhonda McMurtrie invited her to go.
“I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to go, I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want everybody to look at me and feel sorry for me.’ And I’m so glad she made me go because that is not at all how I felt,” Doepke said.
For the first time since her diagnosis, Doepke said she felt like breast cancer wasn’t being treated as a death sentence. She felt uplifted and celebrated.
“Stampede for the Cure makes it like a celebration, like, okay, you can still honor yourself, even though this really crappy thing has happened to you,” Doepke said. “I felt supported. I felt like the focus wasn’t on the negative stuff. It was on the positive things and the survivors and you know, everybody was just so uplifting, I guess, and supportive. That was amazing.”
She hasn’t missed a year since.
This year, the luncheon featured raffles and a live auction with items including a seven-night trip to Mexico, a Grand Teton Distillery two-night stay and private tour, and a five-night Hawaii vacation. There was also a paddle drop for a chance to win two VIP tickets to the sold-out Morgan Wallen concert at the Ford Idaho Center on Sept. 9. Scores of men and women dressed in pink filled tables set up on the dirt of the rodeo arena, all waiting for the chance to bid.
Rodeo royalty, like Miss Rodeo Idaho, Miss Jr. Rodeo Idaho, Miss Rodeo Nebraska and Miss Rodeo America were in attendance.
According to Lynn Calvin, an executive director for the rodeo, the goal for Wednesday was to raise $150,000. While official tallies were not available at press time, the numbers did seem to surpass that goal.
The money raised will go to the St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus hospitals to provide mammograms for the uninsured and underinsured, Calvin said.
Mammograms are one of the most common tools in breast cancer detection.
Breast cancer that’s found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully. Getting regular screening tests is the most reliable way to find breast cancer early, according to the American Cancer Society.
According to the Stampede for a Cure website, Idaho ranks 50th in the nation for breast cancer screening.
Doepke said she was putting off her mammogram when something started to feel amiss. Because she went in and got screened, the doctors were able to catch the cancer early. Now, she’s a huge advocate for mammograms.
“If anything seems out of the ordinary, I don’t care if they say you’re too young for a mammogram, that’s when you should be utilizing like the funding for the mammogram buses and stuff and going in and getting it if you don’t have insurance, because man oh man, it’s life changing,” Doepke said.
The Snake River Stampede Rodeo will have events taking place through Saturday. For more information about the rodeo, visit snakeriverstampede.com.