EMMETT — Gov. Brad Little ordered American and state of Idaho flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday in honor of a pilot who died after a firefighting plane crash earlier this week.
Ricky Fulton was killed while piloting a single engine air tanker on initial fire attack operations Tuesday. Firefighters on the scene gave medical aid to Fulton and called for a Life Flight helicopter, but he did not survive, according to a Bureau of Land Management press release.
Fulton was based out of the Ontario, Oregon, Air Tanker Base, which is managed by Vale Bureau of Land Management.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot lost in this tragic accident," acting Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said in a statement.
Little offered his well-wishes to Fulton's family in a statement.
"Tragically, a firefighter died when the single engine air tanker he was flying crashed during initial attack operations on the Schill Fire near Emmett Tuesday. Our hearts are heavy. The death of a firefighter is felt deeply and emotionally in the firefighting community. Pray for comfort for the pilot's family and colleagues, and please do your part to prevent needless wildfires," Little said.
The Department of the Interior's Office of Aviation Services, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into the accident. The 30-acre Schill Fire started Tuesday afternoon and was contained at approximately 10 p.m. The cause has not yet been determined.