TODAY
PIKnic at the Park, hosted by Protect Idaho Kids Foundation is a free weekly event to feed food insecure children every Sunday until Aug. 30. Event organizers state there will be social distancing and other COVID-19 health practices. PIKnic at the Park is noon to 2 p.m. at Anne Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Adults accompanying children will be served, according to a press release. Each person with a ticket will be given a pre-packaged lunch consisting of a sandwich, fruit, chips and a drink. Lunches can be taken home or eaten at the park as long as COVID-19 restrictions are observed. Life’s Kitchen prepares the food.
Tickets are free but required to provide a count for the number of lunches needed. Tickets are available at protectidahokids.org or by calling 208-761-5695.
Idaho Public Television announced it is launching a new virtual viewing and online discussion experience. First up is Idaho Experience "Through Youthful Eyes," which features Idaho State University honors students who have co-authored a book, "Idaho in World War II." The free screening, 6 p.m., is followed by conversations with the filmmakers, experts and special guests answering viewer questions. Attendees will need to sign up with OVEE (it’s free) and then can participate on a computer or iPad with a strong internet connection. Visit ovee.itvs.org/screenings/x455w.
Also today:
Garden City — Tag You're It!, 1 p.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Online — Kindergarten All-Stars, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Tween Book Talks, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Princess Dress Up Dance Camp, 5 p.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge, 6 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Online — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
All Day
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Ongoing
St. Luke’s Fit One 2020 races are now open for participants. This popular fitness event, featuring a 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, is going virtual. The event, which normally takes place in May, is now scheduled for September, and will raise money to support St. Luke’s Children’s, according to a press release. The only requirement is the race be done between Sept. 18-26 and the RaceJoy app tracks the time and distance.
Here's how it works:
- Participants select a pre-designed course when they register or choose the “Run Anywhere” option for a 5K, 10K or Half Marathon.
- St. Luke’s FitOne will mail race packets in September for free. Inside is a race shirt, bib, finisher medal, breakfast bag from Albertsons and more. Participants must sign up by Sept. 9 to make sure to get a packet before the start of race week.
- Registration is at FitOneBoise.org until Sept. 18.