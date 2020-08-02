Sunday
PIKnic at the Park, hosted by Protect Idaho Kids Foundation, is a free weekly event to feed food insecure children every Sunday. PIKnic at the Park is noon to 2 p.m. at Anne Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Adults accompanying children will be served, according to a press release. Tickets are free but required to provide a count for the number of lunches needed. Tickets are available at protectidahokids.org or by calling 208-761-5695.
Caldwell — Concerts in the Park at Ste. Chapelle, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
Caldwell — Blues on Indian Creek, 11 a.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In, "The Jungle Book" (live action) 9:35 p.m., "Star Wars: Episode VII, The Force Awakens" 11:35 p.m. Gates open 8:30 p.m.
Sunday show times at The Flicks
- "Summerland" 12:20, 2:35, 4:45, 7:00, 9:10
- "Jaws" 1:30, 4:30, 7:30
- "The Fight" 12:45, 2:55, 5:05, 7:10, 9:15
- "A White, White Day" 12:25, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05
- "Relic" 9:20
"Summerland:" Gemma Arterton stars as a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she finds she is to adopt a young London evacuee she is resistant. (PG)
"The Fight:" An inspiring insider look at how important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front lines fighting them. (PG-13)
"Jaws:" When a killer shark unleashes chaos on a beach community, it’s up to a local sheriff, a marine biologist and an old seafarer to hunt the beast down. (PG)
"A White, White Day:" Iceland’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film was directed by Hlynur Palmason and stars Ingvar Sigurdsson as a widower who becomes obsessed with finding the truth about his wife’s lover and a connection to her tragic accident. (NR) Icelandic with English Subtitles
"Relic:" Three generations of women are drawn into the grandmother's dementia in this thriller set in the wooded countryside near Melbourne. (R)
More information is at theflicksboise.com.
Get Involved
Back-to-school is almost here, whether that will be virtual, online or some combination, and Plato's Closet wants to help teens in need. The Boise clothing store is hosting a fundraiser now through Aug. 8. Plato's Closet will match customer donations dollar for dollar until Saturday, Aug. 8. Proceeds will benefit the Teen Program at Boise Rescue Mission Ministries. Donations can be made at Plato's Closet at 8017 W. Franklin Road, Boise.
There is still time to sign up for Relay For Life of Ada County's virtual event Saturday, Aug. 8. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and other services. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information.
You can still contribute to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County Dolphin Dunk fundraiser. "Adopting" dolphins for $3 each is still underway. They will be dropped into the Endless River at Roaring Springs Sunday, Aug. 9. More information: adaclubs.org/dolphindunk/.