MERIDIAN —The thwacking of paddles and wiffleball-like spheres filled the air until silence came with a break in the matches.
From Tuesday through Sunday, two parks in Meridian and Boise have been home to the 2021 USA Pickleball Pacific Northwest Regional Championship, the largest-ever pickleball tournament in Idaho, according to tournament Co-Director Bill Rapp.
The tournament had about 950 people.
“The Treasure Valley is one of what are considered hot spots in the U.S.,” Rapp said. “The Treasure Valley is beginning to have a reputation as one of the better, more active areas of the country.”
Pickleball’s popularity is growing, said two tournament officials. And Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting residents should learn more about the sport and “seriously consider” taking it up.
The Los Angeles Times described pickleball as “a little bit pingpong, a little bit badminton,” in a 2015 article.
“Pickleball courts are about one-quarter the size of tennis courts. The main differences between tennis and pickleball are that in pickleball, you serve underhand, the ball has less bounce, there’s no doubles alley (singles and doubles are played on the same-size court) and there is a 7-foot no-volley zone, popularly called ‘the kitchen,’ extending from the net. The ball can be hit in this area only after it has bounced,” the article said. A pickleball net is also lower than the net on a tennis court.
On Friday, people young and old sat on bleachers, hung out in the shade and took in men’s singles, women’s doubles and a junior division.
In Hobble Creek Park in Boise, American flags waved from the corners of every court. Players swung colorful paddles, in shades of red, orange, yellow, green and more. A ball skidded on the ground past one man.
Half a dozen people sat watching Pickleball Hall of Famer Steve Paranto, one of many players who came from out of state. In total, 32 states were represented.
“I’ve played a lot of guys that were on the way up,” he told his opponent in a green shirt. When the ball fell, the two chatted and then resumed play.
During their match, behind the black fence of court three, “Another one bites the dust” starting blaring through the park. Paranto bounced the ball on his paddle. The chorus started playing again and in the next court over, a player in blue lobbed the ball at his opponent, in purple. The referee made a note. “3 to 3,” he announced.
Paranto, who grew up in Washington but now lives in Oregon, said he made it into the hall of fame as a contributor. He is in his 48th year playing pickleball, which he learned in college.
“My dad was in the hall of fame the year it was started, in 2017. He revolutionized the sport by changing the paddles,” he said. “I helped him on that … I got in as a contributor to the sport, so many years of coaching, promoting, running tournaments, designing some paddles.”
Pickleball is easier to teach than tennis, and has grown, Paranto said, sitting in the shade.
Gold medal winners at the regional tournament winners get golden tickets, to the USA Pickleball National Championships in Indian Wells, California this December, according to the website.
“It didn’t used to be that hard to get into nationals, now it is,” Paranto said. “The sport’s so big.”
Paranto’s phone went off mid-interview. It was time for him to play.
But others echoed the sentiment, saying it was easier to learn than tennis.
There also seems to be a pickleball culture.
Attendees could drink shots at Settler’s Park in Meridian, made up of a craft beer, lemonade and pickle juice. Other players drink pickle juice straight or suck down mustard from mustard packets to get salt back or help with cramps.
As temperatures have increased, officials said they’ve taken measures, such as buying more water and doubling the amount of water jugs.
There had already been some 911 calls from the tournament, Rapp said, but it is unclear if the calls were related to the heat.
But still, Director of Operations Jen Smart said it was exciting to have this kind of event after pandemic restrictions had been lifted. She began her pickleball journey three-and-a-half years ago when she asked for pickleball paddles and to learn pickleball as a birthday gift.
“Here I am,” she said. “And I play too.”
Smart is from Hayden, Idaho, and belongs to the Inland Northwest Pickleball club. She said pickleball has been very popular.
“Oh my gosh, in just the three-and-a-half years that I’ve played, I bet you just the amount of people … it’s almost doubled,” she said.
In five to seven years, Rapp said his opinion is pickleball participation will surpass tennis participation.
“It’s so much less expensive,” he said. “Millennials will not play tennis.”