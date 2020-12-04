BOISE — Alexis Pickering officially defeated incumbent Rebecca Arnold in the Ada County Highway District Zone 2 race by four votes after a recount was concluded Friday.
The final count was certified by Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts on Friday night. Pickering picked up an additional 10 votes while Arnold picked up another eight after the recount. Pickering had 15,745 votes while Arnold received 15,741.
"I just want to say I was part of the process, I had an amazing team overseeing the process, blown away by how transparent [Ada County Clerk] Phil McGrane, staff and Jan was, so much work this week, they made sure every vote counted," Pickering said on Friday.
"I'm over the moon and I'm just really grateful that we could hold steady on the promise we could deliver free and fair elections," she added.