Students involved in the Idaho “Top Gun” narcotics training program stack at a door at the Meridian Police Department Scenario Training Center prior to entry during a scenario where they are serving a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer on Friday.
Students involved in the Idaho “Top Gun” narcotics training program stack at a door at the Meridian Police Department Scenario Training Center prior to entry during a scenario where they are serving a search warrant on a suspected drug dealer on Friday.
Nearly 40 students were scheduled to partake in the five-day course, with officers hailing from Idaho State Police, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
There was also representation from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Oregon State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and deputy prosecutors from Kootenai, Shoshone, and Canyon counties.
During a Monday press conference at Gowen Field, representatives from ISP and Gov. Brad Little spoke about the importance of the coordinated effort to help combat illegal drug activity in Idaho, specifically the increased distribution and use of fentanyl.