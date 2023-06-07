Subscribe
Tuesday night's storms that brought flash floods, wind, hail and lightning captivated residents in Boise and across the Treasure Valley.
Drone Footage of Beautiful Double Rainbow + Lightning Storm over Boise, Idaho 6/6/23.#boise #doublerainbow #Lightning #sunset @KTVB @NWSBoise @weatherchannel @CBS2Boise @IdahoNews6 @TheIdahoPress @IdahoITD @IDAHOgov @visitidaho @CityOfBoise @KUTV2News @KPVI
🎥:@Sunscribes pic.twitter.com/bP7HiHuVhv
— Michael Papadakis (@Sunscribes) June 7, 2023
And there may be more to come through the rest of the week and this weekend.
"There is a chance for thunderstorms with heavy rain (wind and hail) each day through the weekend," National Weather Service Boise tweeted late Tuesday night.
The weather service, in a separate tweet, said rainfall totaled 1-2 inches across Boise on Tuesday and that "the potential for more heavy rain returns tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon."
The immense rainfall flooded several arterial roadways and even forced the temporary closure of Interstate 184.
Idaho Press readers and reporters captured photos and of Tuesday's events. Some are displayed below, and more are available on the Idaho Press Facebook page.
