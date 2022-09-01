Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Boise's morning birds will be catching colorful views this week as the annual Sprit of Boise Balloon Classic returns. 

The event, which launches from Ann Morrison Park, goes through Sunday with launches around 7 a.m. each day. The last chance to catch the balloons' lift off will be at 7 a.m Sunday; there will also be a 6 a.m. "Dawn Patrol" that morning. 

