With the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent school closures, some of those most impacted are the students who receive free or reduced-cost meals at school.
Without being at school, these students don't see the benefits of such a program. To combat this, school districts across the treasure valley planned to distribute meals and groceries to families in need.
Shown below is a gallery of images captured while employees from the Nampa School District and several volunteers filled their cars with boxes of food, and delivered them to families throughout Nampa on Thursday morning.