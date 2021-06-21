BANKS — On the eve of June 15, water flows on the North Fork of the Payette River increased from 400 cubic feet per second to almost 2,000 cfs.
And then came the kayakers.
One hundred and forty-nine of the world's best whitewater paddlers, and thousands of fans, descend on a small stretch of the river just eight miles north of Banks, population 12, for the North Fork Championship, and a chance to prove themselves against one of the most revered stretches of Class V whitewater in the world.
The race starts upstream from Jacob's Ladder, where paddlers slide down a temporary man-made ramp and drop into the river, plunging into the frigid waters of the late-spring runoff. Competitors must bob and weave through obstacles and the currents created by them, striving for the fastest time as they continue through the second section: Golf Course.
Thousands of spectators listen to a broadcast of the announcers on wireless headphones, the roar of the river too overpowering to hear much else. They line the edges of the river banks, splayed out along the steep, jagged boulders and cheer for incoming paddlers.
Saturday's event capped three days of competition. It featured 20 male paddlers and five females who were selected to compete in the division after placing in the Kokatat Qualifier on Thursday and being selected by the North Fork Championship Trick Force, the event's website said.
Tennessee native Dane Jackson, 28, earned first place among the men. Sage Donnelly, 20, of Carson City, Nevada, was the top finisher in the women's division.
Both are kayak royalty.
Jackson, a Red Bull athlete, defended his 2019 title in the event, which was canceled in 2020. Jackson's father, Eric Jackson, is a former world champions and Olympic paddler and the founder of the company Jackson Kayaks.
Donnelly is a Team USA member for canoe slalom and canoe freestyle and is a former junior world champion in canoe freestyle.