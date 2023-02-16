Greenleaf Friends Academy assistant girls basketball coach Randy Fisk reaches out as members of the Prairie High School team give flowers to the Greenleaf players and coaching staff at the close of 1A Division I girls state competition at Columbia High School on Thursday. Greenleaf’s head coach Jim Bittick, and his wife, assistant coach Loma Bittick, were involved in a serious car crash on Feb. 9. Jim Bittick was hospitalized and Loma Bittick died from her injuries. Greenleaf is making its first appearance at the state tournament since 2011; the Grizzlies were defeated by Prairie, 67-23.
The Idaho high school girls basketball state tournaments tipped off across the Treasure Valley on Thursday, with sites at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Timberline High School in Boise, Skyview High School in Nampa, Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Columbia High School in Nampa and Nampa High School.
Thursday’s first round will be followed by the semifinals on Friday and state championship games on Saturday.