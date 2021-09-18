Photos: Cardboard kayakers paddle through Indian Creek Festival By JAKE KING jking@idahopress.com Jake King Author email Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press A cardboard kayaker recovers from capsizing during the Indian Creek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in downtown Caldwell. Jake King/Idaho Press Cardboard kayakers recover from capsizing during the Indian Creek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in downtown Caldwell. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press Kids recover lost pieces of cardboard kayaks during the Indian Creek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in downtown Caldwell. Jake King/Idaho Press Kids play on the banks of the Indian Creek in between rounds of the cardboard kayak race on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in downtown Caldwell. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press People paddle down Indian Creek in cardboard kayaks through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The cardboard kayak race takes place during the annual Indian Creek Festival. Jake King/Idaho Press Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALDWELL — Giant ducks, jeeps and even pontoons crafted from cardboard and duct tape floated down Indian Creek through downtown Caldwell on Saturday, part of the city's popular Indian Creek Festival. The rest of the event showcased local vendors, food and a car show in the heart of Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza urban renewal district. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Indian Creek Festival Pontoon Fleet Food Cardboard Jeep Caldwell Kayaker District Jake King Author email Follow Jake King Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Large protest precedes President Biden's arrival in Boise Dr. Ryan Cole's standing on health board elicits polarizing responses MIKE PRATER: College football with guilty feelings — it’s just not right Boise requires vaccination or proof of negative test, masks for large events Idaho issues crisis standards of care statewide