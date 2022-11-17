Students and others gathered around the 'B' for the candlelight vigil held at BSU for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
Students and others console each other as they gathered at the candlelight vigil held at BSU for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
Candles set on the 'B' at the candlelight vigil held at BSU for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
One candle lighting another at the candlelight vigil held at BSU for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
A solemn time of remembering at the candlelight vigil held at BSU on Thursday for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
Adam Jones, Boise State’s student body president speaks to the crowd at the candlelight vigil held at BSU on Thursday for the University of Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
Students and others gathered together Thursday night for a candlelight vigil held at Boise State University for the University Idaho students who were killed last weekend.
A solemn time of remembering at the candlelight vigil held at Boise State University on Thursday for four University of Idaho students who found dead together in a residence.
