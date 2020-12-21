BOISE — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $10 million to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, .
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is among 384 U.S. organizations that received a portion of $4.16 billion in donations from Scott — whose ex-husband is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The list of recipients spans all 50 U.S. states along with Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. The donations are meant to help community organizations affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Scott wrote in a blog post last week.
"Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable," wrote Scott, whose net worth is estimated at more than $56 billion, according to Forbes. "Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups, and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination."
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA was hard hit by the pandemic, with millions in lost revenue due to facility closures, which led to programs cancelations and employee furloughs.
The organization will spend the next several months looking at how to best invest the funds.