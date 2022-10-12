Originally published Oct. 11 on KTVB.COM.
A group of people in Eagle wants to recall their mayor and city council.
A group of people in Eagle wants to recall their mayor and city council.
The Ada County Clerk's Office certified Eagle Citizens for Open Government's recall petition of all four council members: Charlie Baun, Brad Pike, Melissa Gindlesperger and Helen Russell, along with mayor Jason Pierce.
In the petitions, the group says they want Eagle voters to recall the elected officials because they "failed to listen to constituents" and have a "total disregard for residents."
The group claims the officials place developers' needs over their constituents, put Eagle on a "path of financial insolvency," abused executive session privilege, and, in the absence of constituent knowledge or approval, have moved forward with projects "detrimental to the public benefit and personal property rights."
Eagle Citizens for Open Government also says the mayor and council members demonstrated conduct unbecoming of an elected official and violated an Idaho Supreme Court ruling.
The group only needed 20 signatures on these initial petitions. They now have 75 days to collect at least 4,315 verified signatures from registered Eagle voters, as required under Idaho Code 34-1702(4). The 4,315 figure is 20% of the total number of registered electors during the most recent city general election.
If each petition gets enough signatures by Dec. 25, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane says the council members and mayor will be given a chance to resign.
If they don't step down within five days, a recall election is triggered. McGrane says that would happen in March of 2023.
KTVB contacted city council and Mayor Pierce for reaction Tuesday afternoon. The mayor and Baun, city council president, said they hadn't heard about the petitions yet.
Pierce says he wants to research more before commenting.
