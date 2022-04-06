...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ FRIDAY
NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon and
Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
According to KTVB, Gebert was “a man of great charity.” He would help host different events and fundraisers within the community. Gebert also worked for 30 years at the KTVB station, and was known for his famous mustache and khaki pants.
“One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars,” KTVB said in an article about Gebert. “He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.”
Petition organizers said they wish April to be the month to honor Gebert because Idaho Gives — a fundraiser designed to raise money and awareness for Idaho’s nonprofit organizations — is periodically hosted the last week of April and is something that Gebert was known to participate in.
“Everyone usually knows that April Showers Bring May Flowers,” the petition says. “So it seems right that from April 1st to 30th, a month of looking back on Larry’s efforts will help us prepare for each Summer season that lies ahead.”