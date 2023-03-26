City of Horseshoe Bend

A former volunteer firefighter and current city council member faces trial in May on charges he stole money from the fire protection district.

Originally published March 23 on KTVB.COM.In May, a jury will decide the fate of a Horseshoe Bend City Councilman who’s accused of grand theft after he allegedly stole money from the volunteer fire district while he was fire chief.

Until then, some people in the small community are still frustrated Curtis Corvinus is serving on council.

