The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association filed a petition for Judicial Review on July 11, seeking a stay on Interfaith Sanctuary’s conditional use permit and to overturn the Boise City Council’s approval of the permit, according to court documents.
Interfaith Sanctuary currently takes in unsheltered individuals in its downtown facility and in a hotel. The shelter is looking to relocate, however, to the former Salvation Army site at 4306 W. State St.
The association also asked the court to uphold a previous Boise City Planning and Zoning Commission denial of the permit, declare the city council’s actions “unlawful,” allow the association to recover attorney’s fees and for any other relief “the Court may deem appropriate.”
“Petitioner (The neighborhood association) is an affected party alleging its members’ property would be adversely affected or harmed by the City’s action,” the petition said.
“Our lawyers will keep us informed but we will continue to move forward,” Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said.
The document lists a couple who own property and then the owners of three businesses along West State Street. The petition said the couple, the owners, the businesses and the neighborhood association are “affected persons having bona fide interest in real property that would be adversely affected or harmed by the City’s action.”
The association also requested mediation. The petition said the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association “believes there is a likelihood that differences between the Petitioner and the Respondent and the Applicant can be resolved through mediation.”
However, the process thus far has been contentious and long.
Interfaith delayed a permit application for a new shelter after neighbors asked for more information. In April 2021, Interfaith bought the former Salvation Army distribution center and filed a conditional use permit.
In June 2021, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Interfaith to pause its application. Several hearings took place in fall 2021 after the shelter submitted the conditional use permit.
Interfaith’s conditional use permit was denied by Boise’s Planning & Zoning Commission in January.
In April, the council overturned the Planning & Zoning Commission’s denial, allowing the homeless shelter a conditional use permit to open in the former Salvation Army site.
The shelter, which was approved on a 4-2 vote, came with 30 conditions of approval.
In June, the council voted again 4-2 to deny two requests for reconsideration filed by the Veteran’s Park Neighborhood Association and by an individual, Attorney Scott Rose.
A second court case was also filed to appeal the permit, according to BoiseDev. Rose wrote that a neighbor would be harmed by the project’s approval and the neighbor is concerned for the safety of Interfaith residents and people passing by or living near the shelter, BoiseDev reported.