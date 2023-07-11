The flat, beige-colored bed of the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon will lure you in like the taste of salt on fresh popcorn. The surface is, well, not exactly popcorn but pieces of dried, crackly chunks of off-white Borax-type soil ladened with salt minerals.
The Alvord Desert is like nothing you’ve ever seen and is one of the strangest places to camp.
Camping? While driving the gravel road on the east side of the Steen Mountain, from Fields, Ore., to Highway 78 a few weeks ago, we did a double take seeing a tent and other gear set up on the edge of the desert in the blazing afternoon sun. It was near a popular hot springs.
And driving, too. During the dry season, the surface of one of the largest playa lakes in Oregon, is flat for driving or landing small aircraft. There have been attempts at driving to set land vehicle speed records.
We saw a motor home towing a trailer speeding across the flats as if the driver was trying to break a land speed record for motor homes.
In the center of the playa were dozens of vehicles circled as drivers and passengers milled around. What the heck? Totally strange.
After our trip I asked around about the Alvord Desert and got a few answers from playa aficionados. It’ fun for driving and it’s fun camping, especially at night when the stars are so bright beaming from horizon to horizon. The hot springs are a lure, too. Hikers, wildlife watchers and photographers trek across it.
OK, it’s not so friendly a place in July with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees. Spring and fall are preferred by most explorers.
The Alvord Desert is so fascinating. It’s 12 miles long and 7 miles wide. One camper told me when you’re driving across the desert you keep thinking you’re going to hit water. It’s a mirage. However, some times of the year there is water.
The desert is about 4,000 feet in elevation and one of the driest places in Oregon. It’s far from most tourist routes, definitely off the beaten path.