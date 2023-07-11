Alvord Desert

Campers set up on the edge of the Alvord Desert, one of the weirdest places to camp in southeastern Oregon.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


See more Outdoors content at IdahoPress.com by clicking here

The flat, beige-colored bed of the Alvord Desert in southeastern Oregon will lure you in like the taste of salt on fresh popcorn. The surface is, well, not exactly popcorn but pieces of dried, crackly chunks of off-white Borax-type soil ladened with salt minerals.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

Recommended for you

Load comments