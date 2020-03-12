BOISE — A bill that would remove sections of Idaho code that restrict pesticide use moved swiftly through the House this session, but was sidetracked Thursday when the sponsor, representing the cropdusting industry, proposed amendments that would add some of the same provisions back in.
The amendments would add back a line in Idaho code that prohibits a pesticide applicator from applying "ineffective or improper pesticides" and would add the word "careless" back into a section. It would then read: "No person shall apply pesticides in a careless or negligent manner."
The bill has drawn opposition from farmworker groups and from the Food Producers of Idaho, even with the proposed amendments. The industry group brought the bill forward after farm workers in a Parma hop field were sickened and hospitalized last spring when the field next to them was sprayed by a cropduster.
David Lehman, lobbyist for the Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, proposed the amendments in the Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on Thursday morning. The committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the the Senate's 14th Order for amendment; in that order, any senator may offer amendments.
"The intent of this legislation was to clean up what we think is out of date language and to establish in the law a process for rule making," Lehman told the committee. "(This is) so that the penalties for violations of (pesticide use rules) have clarity in the statue or in rule," and applicators "faced with a violation will have some reasonable expectation for what that violation will result in."
Lehman also pushed successfully earlier for rejecting the state administrative rules that govern cropdusting under the Idaho Department of Agriculture.
If the amendments are added to the House bill, the measure still would remove the word "faulty" from a line in current state law that now reads: "No person shall apply pesticides in a faulty, careless or negligent manner." It would also add two lines that would require the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to adopt rules providing for restrictions and penalties such as a suspension of a license or civil penalty. The bill would also add a line that requires the restrictions and penalties go through a negotiated rule-making process.
During the Senate committee hearing, the senators heard from several farmworkers and advocates who asked the committee not to approve the bill. Most spoke to the original House bill, but some still voiced concerns over the bill with the proposed amendments.
Marielena Vega, spokesperson for Visión 2C, an organization under the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils that focuses on farmworker rights, spoke to the committee about her concerns with the timing of the bill so soon after a group of farmworkers fell ill after suspected pesticide exposure in Parma in May.
"Given the recent incident in Parma, it is hard to believe that HB 487 is introduced and up for discussion," Vega said. "It is almost unbelievable given that the farmworkers affected by the pesticide exposure in Parma continue to suffer and deal with the issue of medical bills, present and future health issues as a result of pesticide exposure by the crop duster."
Food Producers of Idaho, a group that represents over 40 farm and commodity organizations and agribusinesses in Idaho and looks at legislation that impacts Idaho’s farmers and ranchers and agriculture industry, was opposed to the House bill in its original form.
Rick Waitley, executive director of Food Producers of Idaho, told the committee that even with the amendments, the group would still oppose the bill.
Irene Ruiz, chapter organizer for the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, read a statement from Jose Ramirez, a Canyon County farmworker who was among the workers who were believed to be sprayed by a cropduster in the Parma incident.
In his statement, Ramirez recalled the day in May when he and others got sick after working in a hop field and feeling spray fall down on them.
"It is hard to understand why this would happen," Ramirez said. "We are humans and honorable people and all we want to do is support our families, put food on the table and pay our bills. I think about this incident every time I see a crop duster working in agriculture fields."
Ramirez said he opposed HB 487, saying he believes it would harm more people and lead pilots to act in a more careless and irresponsible manner.
"If only people would put themselves in my place so they would understand," Ramirez said. "It makes me feel like no one cares about those of us who do this labor."
Adam Schroeder, director at Ada County Weed, Pest and Mosquito Abatement, said the Ada County Weed Control Department originally opposed HB 487, but said "the proposed amendments represent a good common sense approach to legislating pesticide safety as well as codifying the penalty matrix."
Several crop duster pilots also spoke in favor of the bill along with a representative from the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association.