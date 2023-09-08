Police sirens crime scene tape (ISJ)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A suspect in a recent downtown Boise shooting was taken into police custody on Thursday.

On Sept. 2 at 11 p.m., Boise police responded to reports of gunfire in the 800 block of Main Street, according to a press release from the city of Boise. There, a group of people, mostly juveniles who knew each other, appear to have had an altercation during which a juvenile male fired a gun toward some members of the group, injuring one juvenile female. The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Recommended for you

Load comments