A suspect in a recent downtown Boise shooting was taken into police custody on Thursday.
On Sept. 2 at 11 p.m., Boise police responded to reports of gunfire in the 800 block of Main Street, according to a press release from the city of Boise. There, a group of people, mostly juveniles who knew each other, appear to have had an altercation during which a juvenile male fired a gun toward some members of the group, injuring one juvenile female. The victim was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
Boise Police Department detectives believed the altercation to be gang-related and obtained a warrant for felony aggravated battery for the suspect, who was “suspected of committing several gang-related crimes in both Ada and Payette counties,” a news release from the Caldwell Police Department said. The suspect was not named in the release.
On Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Treasure Valley Metro Task Force and the Caldwell Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team arrested the juvenile male suspect, who was believed to be “armed and dangerous,” at a residence on Berkley Avenue in Caldwell, following the use of “several hours of de-escalation tactics, including chemical munitions and negotiations.”
Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said, “I want to personally highlight and commend our brave members of SWAT who used every tactical method reasonable to safely deescalate the situation which ultimately led to (the suspect’s) safe surrender.”
Boise Police Capt. Matt Jones said, “The incident under investigation was a brazen and dangerous act that placed many lives in jeopardy. Our officers remain steadfast and determined to ensure those who commit acts of violence in our community are held accountable.”
Questions regarding the warrant or investigation can be directed to the Boise and Fruitland police departments.