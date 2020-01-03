NAMPA — One person is in police custody after officers say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday evening in Nampa.
The incident occurred just before 5:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of East Park Ridge Drive, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. Police responded and found the teen, but by that point the suspect had fled in a vehicle. The suspect was apprehended in Caldwell not long after that, according to the release.
Police are still processing the scene and interviewing people. Officers aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Nampa Police Sgt. Rodgers at 208-475-5714.