...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
Snow covers the foothills above downtown Boise forming the start of an early snowpack in this file photo from November 2022. Persistent La Niña conditions this winder have benefited the snowpack in southern Idaho.
Snow covers the foothills to the northeast of Nampa in this 2022 file photo. A rare third year of La Niña conditions this winter has helped most of Idaho climb out of drought.
Snow covers the foothills above downtown Boise forming the start of an early snowpack in this file photo from November 2022. Persistent La Niña conditions this winder have benefited the snowpack in southern Idaho.
Snow covers the foothills to the northeast of Nampa in this 2022 file photo. A rare third year of La Niña conditions this winter has helped most of Idaho climb out of drought.
The Treasure Valley has been experiencing a steady series of rain and snow events, a trend experts predict will continue through March.
Persistent La Niña conditions have benefited the snowpack in southern Idaho, said David Hoekema, hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, during a monthly meeting discussing the state’s water supply on Wednesday morning.
Typically, La Niña conditions last for two years, but the world is currently experiencing a rare third year, as previously reported. And while La Niña typically brings less precipitation in each subsequent year, that is not the case this year, he said. The moisture received this year has helped most of Idaho climb out of a multi-year drought, with the exception of parts of the panhandle, Hoekema said.
“We haven’t broken that trend since the ‘50s, but it’s a nice trend to break,” Hoekema said.
La Niña conditions are also the reason California and Colorado continue to get so much moisture, he said. But there is no correlation between winter La Niña conditions and what weather comes in the springtime, he said.
Just looking at the next two weeks, colder, wetter weather is predicted to continue for much of the state.
A low-pressure system perched off the west coast has been bringing Idaho near-daily rounds of graupel, snow and rain showers, said Troy Lindquist, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service. That is expected to continue headed into the weekend, with a bit of a break on Saturday, and picking up again on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, he said.
In other words, Idaho will continue to get drinks of moisture from the same systems coming into California.
“It’s a really good pattern to add some additional snowpack to our mountain areas and snow levels will be coming up,” Lindquist said.
Lindquist predicted the Boise Airport’s Friday high temperature would be 53 degrees, normal for this time of year.
In general, inflow to reservoirs has been low, experts said. However, experts are closely watching rising river levels in some parts of the state next week, including the Weiser River and rivers near Moscow, Lindquist said.
Boise River System operators are also keeping an eye on reservoir levels, said Grant Bell, a reservoir regulator with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. At this point, the question is not whether they will release water as part of flood control measures, but when, he said.
“We’re keeping a good eye on this storm through the rest of the week, as well as any additional fronts coming in in the future,” Bell said. The corps could begin letting water out of the Lucky Peak system in March or early April, he said.
The story is a bit different for the Owyhee Reservoir, whose storage content is at 40% of average, said Ryan Hedrick, operations lead with the Bureau of Reclamation. A low reservoir level could mean some limits on irrigation flows, he said.
“I think they are going to be about where they were last year, maybe a hair higher,” Hedrick said. “So they will not have a full (irrigation) allotment. They will probably have to curtail their irrigation … it’s going to be rough over there again if we don’t see the change in inflows.”