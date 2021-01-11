BOISE — A couple dozen members of People's Rights, the conservative activist group led by Ammon Bundy, were present at the Capitol on Monday, and two group members were arrested on outstanding warrants related to protests last year at the homes of Central District Health board of health members.
Early on Monday People's Rights organizers set up a pop-up tent near the Capitol steps and passed out materials, including two signs criticizing Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, and publicizing their personal addresses.
Since March, People's Rights has led repeated protests over coronavirus safety mandates, including at health districts and at the August special session of the Legislature, when a scuffle with police broke a window and when Bundy was arrested for refusing the leave the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium.
The group had no plans to protest Monday, according to one organizer, but instead attended the opening day of the legislative session to make its presence known to lawmakers.
People's Rights members walked the halls of the Statehouse throughout the day, carrying the signs, which accused Little of "domestic terrorism," "treason" and "general graft," among other things. The signs resembled "wanted" posters and said both men are "wanted for questioning."
The sign critical of Martin repeated claims — which Martin has called defamatory — related to 2012 and 2014 police reports that detail an investigation into Martin’s “suspicious behaviors” at Centennial High School on two separate occasions. Last year, conservative political action committee Freedom Man PAC sent out a mailer detailing the police reports to residents of Martin's district. Detectives who investigated the incidents found no “criminal activity that is prosecutable,” according to the reports.
Diego Rodriguez, a pastor and political speaker who is heavily involved in People's Rights, was responsible for last year's mailer. Rodriguez, communications and marketing director for Freedom Man PAC, unsuccessfully ran against Martin in a 2014 Republican primary election.
Before noon Monday, Idaho State Police arrested two People's Rights members, David Michael Pettinger, 44, of Eagle and Robert James Royal Jones, 40, of Nampa. They were arrested for outstanding misdemeanor warrants on charges of disturbing the police. Both men were charged after protesting at the homes of Central District Health board members' homes on Dec. 8.
Idaho State Police troopers arrested Jones as he stood near the pop-up tent at the Capitol steps, according to a news release. Troopers arrested Pettinger as he entered the ground floor of the building.