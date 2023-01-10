Support Local Journalism


BOISE — What do a grenade, stun gun and a bowling pin have in common? They all made the list for top 10 prohibited items detected by TSA officers in Idaho during 2022. 

A knife necklace, police baton, replica ammunition, whiskey stones, belt knife, training or replica firearm, nail gun and ceremonial sword also made the list this year. 

Airport Security at BOI

Idaho Federal Security Director Andrew Coose talks with members of the media, holding samples of replica ammunition, during a press conference at Boise Airport on Tuesday. The faux ammo was only one example of the many items found by the TSA that airline passengers attempted to get through security in 2022.
Airport Security at BOI

A selection of items, found by the TSA at Boise Airport, on display during a press conference on Tuesday.

