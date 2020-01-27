DONNELLY — First responders took 25 people to the hospital early Monday morning after responding to a carbon monoxide leak at a vacation home.
Firefighters from the Donnelly Rural Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 6:27 a.m., according to Juan Bonilla, the department’s chief.
Bonilla confirmed all 25 people were alive and had elevated levels of carbon monoxide in their system. He declined to offer information about the patients’ conditions.
The 25 people have not yet been publicly identified.