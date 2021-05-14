ISP car

An Idaho State Police vehicle sits on a roadway in Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State Police

CALDWELL — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi truck on Interstate 84 near Caldwell on Friday, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

A Freightliner Cascadia was westbound on Interstate 84 near milepost 26 when the driver struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway, the agency said.

Idaho State Police responded to the scene of the crash to investigate at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the news release.

Idaho State Police said the incident is under investigation.

