Pedestrian hit, seriously injured by car in downtown Boise By KTVB.COM STAFF Nov 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Originally published Nov. 3 on KTVB.COM.A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him near downtown Boise on Wednesday night.The collision happened on Americana Boulevard off of Cooper Street at about 6:30 p.m.According to police, the 72-year-old pedestrian was crossing Americana when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was not using the crosswalk, a Boise Police Department spokeswoman said.The driver of the car stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed in the crash. The injured 72-year-old remains hospitalized.Americana Boulevard was shut down for about three hours as police investigated.More from KTVB.COM:Boise State players rep new 'City of Boise' helmet stickers to honor mall shooting victimsHow crisis counselors are helping people impacted by Boise mall shooting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boise Shooting Commerce Motor Vehicle Police Mall Pedestrian New City Car Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Final 2021 election results for each race in Ada and Canyon counties MIKE PRATER: Harsin is playing a game — and it doesn’t make sense A Republican showdown takes hold in Meridian ConservativesOf PAC leaders look to reshape Canyon County politics Suspect wandered mall with gun for 40 minutes prior to shooting