Originally published Nov. 3 on KTVB.COM.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit him near downtown Boise on Wednesday night.

The collision happened on Americana Boulevard off of Cooper Street at about 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the 72-year-old pedestrian was crossing Americana when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. The man was not using the crosswalk, a Boise Police Department spokeswoman said.

The driver of the car stopped immediately and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed in the crash.

The injured 72-year-old remains hospitalized.

Americana Boulevard was shut down for about three hours as police investigated.

