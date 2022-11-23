Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A man died after being struck by a motorist in Caldwell on Tuesday. 

At approximately 7:41 p.m., a 1997 Ford F350 being driven by a 31-year-old man from Caldwell struck a pedestrian walking westbound across South 20th Avenue near Fillmore Street, according to an Idaho State Police press release. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Kendrick, died at the scene. 

Recommended for you

Load comments