...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late
tonight will bring brief improvement to the stagnant
conditions but will worsen again Thursday and Friday with the
return of upper level ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A man died after being struck by a motorist in Caldwell on Tuesday.
At approximately 7:41 p.m., a 1997 Ford F350 being driven by a 31-year-old man from Caldwell struck a pedestrian walking westbound across South 20th Avenue near Fillmore Street, according to an Idaho State Police press release. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old man from Kendrick, died at the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.