Idaho State Police are investigating a Thursday night head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 that killed a 73-year-old Payette woman. 

A 73-year-old Payette woman died Thursday night in a head-on crash with a semi on U.S. Highway 95.

Idaho State Police investigated the two-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. near milepost 72, north of Payette, according to a news release.

A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan being driven north on the highway by Susan Griffin of Payette collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Peterbilt semi-tractor hauling two trailers full of lumber, according to a state police news release.

Griffin, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The semi driver, Richard Young, 33, of Council was not injured. Police say he was wearing a seat belt.

Police did not provide more details about how the crash occurred.

No charges have been filed. The Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash.

