Idaho State Police are investigating a Thursday night head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 that killed a 73-year-old Payette woman. 

The Idaho State Police investigated the two vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. near milepost 72, north of Payette, according to a news release.

Police say Susan Griffin was driving north on the highway in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Richard Young, 33, of Council was driving south on the highway in a 2020 Peterbuilt semi-tractor hauling two trailers full of lumber. The two vehicles collided head-on, but police did not provide more details about how the crash occurred. 

Griffin died at the scene of the crash. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt. 

Young, who police say was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash. 

The Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash.

