A 73-year-old Payette woman died Thursday night in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95.
The Idaho State Police investigated the two vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. near milepost 72, north of Payette, according to a news release.
Police say Susan Griffin was driving north on the highway in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Richard Young, 33, of Council was driving south on the highway in a 2020 Peterbuilt semi-tractor hauling two trailers full of lumber. The two vehicles collided head-on, but police did not provide more details about how the crash occurred.
Griffin died at the scene of the crash. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Young, who police say was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the crash.
The Idaho State Police is still investigating the crash.