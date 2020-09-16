A recent grant from the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission will allow Payette and Washington counties to update a shared 911 phone system between the two sheriff's offices.
Officials said the update, which includes new software and hardware, will cost $378,279 for the installation and first two years of maintenance. The IPSCC grant covers the total project, and won't financially impact residents of either county.
The shared 911 system was established in fiscal year 2015 through a $469,476 grant from the then Idaho Emergency Communication Commission — now the IPSCC — which operates as part of the state's Office of Emergency Management. It is recommended systems be updated every five years, prompting the need for the recent grant.
Officials said the joint system not only allows both Payette and Washington counties to share equipment but also assist one another on a daily basis.
While calls are routed to the proper dispatch center, if it isn't answered within 30 seconds, the line will ring in both counties. Officials said this is to ensure that all 911 callers reach a dispatcher, even when their local center is overwhelmed. On average, Payette and Washington counties receive 15,186 emergency calls and 56,327 non-emergency each year.
Officials said the shared system can sustain 90 dispatchers — although, the two counties have just seven positions filled between them. This could allow for other neighboring, rural counties to collaborate with the pair in the future.
"The safety of the citizens of Payette and Washington Counties is of the most concern for Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas, Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff and (Payette County) Lt. Andy Creech," officials said in a news release issued Tuesday evening. "The upgrade to our current system will allow our agencies to continue to work together to provide the best service possible to our citizens."