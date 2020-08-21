PAYETTE — The Payette School District has delayed the start of the school by one day because of a "significant community spread of COVID-19 for Payette city and county."
On the district's website, officials said rather than returning on Monday, students will instead start the new school year on Tuesday "to provide time for the Board of Trustees to meet and respond to current data on the Southwest District Health Department website."
The new start date was determined in an emergency school board meeting early Friday.
"The board voted not to change our current category within our Leveled Operations Plan," the district's post reads. "This decision was largely based on how to best meet the academic needs of our students."
Officials said school will be held next week from Tuesday to Thursday, with masks being highly recommended for all staff and students when physical distancing isn't possible, and "instruction is not compromised."
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Southwest District Health was reporting 467 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Payette County, with an additional 41 probable cases. The county has a population of roughly 24,000. A bulk of the cases, more than 350, stem from the city of Payette and the neighboring city of Fruitland.
The school start delay comes days after officials announced that a cluster of COVID-19 cases were linked to an athletic camp held last week at Payette High School.
At that point, the school year was still set to begin Monday, and those who attended the camp were told to stay home and monitor any symptoms until Aug. 28.
“We encourage you to continue to take care of yourselves and one another, and to continue to follow COVID-19 community precautions and mitigation strategies,” a Payette High School Facebook post reads.
Earlier this month, officials voted to open all schools in the district on Aug. 24 that were categorized as a Level 1, or green, in compliance with the adopted school operation plan, which meant there was evidence of little to no risk of exposure. This included the high school, Payette Primary School, Westside Elementary School, McCain Middle School and Treasure Valley Technical Idaho.