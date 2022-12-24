Cabin site Payette Lake

This vacant cabin site on Payette Lake near McCall sold at auction for nearly $3 million, in an auction held by the Idaho Department of Lands on Dec. 2.

 Idaho Dept. of Lands

Originally published Dec. 23 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Officials with the Payette Land Trust and the new owner of a parcel of land on an island situated on Payette Lake have agreed on a conservation easement that will limit future development and commercial use on Cougar Island.

