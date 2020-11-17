PAYETTE — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office has closed its driver’s license office and has multiple deputies out from work after a bout of COVID-19 swept through the office.
The driver’s license office in Payette County, operated by the sheriff's office, will be closed until Monday, office spokesman Lt. Andy Creech confirmed to the Idaho Press.
Five of the sheriff's office's 43 employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, and another is out quarantining, Creech said.
Four of those cases were jail deputies, he said, although none of the inmates have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks. The Payette County Jail logged its first positive test in July.
The positive tests among employees prompted officials to close the driver’s license office, where two full-time and one part-time staff members work, Creech said.