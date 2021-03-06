CALDWELL — Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a suspect involved in a vehicle theft Thursday evening in which one man was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The 48-year-old Payette County man who reported the theft reportedly confronted the suspect and was shot. He was transported to a hospital in Boise, according to a press release. Officers took 27-year-old Gregory Escobedo Jr. of Ontario, Oregon, into custody without incident.
Deputies responded to the area at approximately 6:45 p.m. in an attempt to locate a Dodge pickup, which had been reported missing from a Payette County gas station, the release said.
The 48-year-old man observed the theft near Interstate 84 milepost 13, the release said. Canyon County public information officer Joe Decker wrote that the victim confronted the suspect when the pickup stopped near Old Highway 30 and Faraway Road, and was shot during that interaction.
"A pistol was located in the stolen vehicle when the suspect was taken into custody," Decker wrote.
As deputies began arriving in the area, they observed the stolen vehicle near Old Highway 30 and Willis Road. The vehicle yielded to deputies, the release said. The investigation remains ongoing.
Escobedo is in custody at the Canyon County Detention Center charged with grand theft, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Multiple agencies assisted on the call including the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Middleton Police Department, Middleton Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics.