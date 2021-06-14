BOISE — Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers hopes that pausing plans on a new homeless shelter on State Street in Boise will ultimately benefit the project.
On Thursday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Interfaith Sanctuary is pausing its city permitting application at the mayor’s request. McLean also said she will organize a task force during the eight-week pause to study plans for the proposed location as well as “best practices” for sheltering people who are homeless.
Peterson-Stigers said the “deep dive” will help the shelter “tremendously,” whether it drums up more support or opposition for the proposed location.
“This task force is a necessary step to help move this project and any other affordable housing project,” she said. “We have to do this better and ensure that everyone feels like they’re part of the conversation.”
In January, Peterson-Stigers confirmed Interfaith Sanctuary was eyeing a former Salvation Army distribution center on State Street as a new overnight and daytime shelter. Many residents of the Veterans Park neighborhood immediately opposed the plans. After a tense neighborhood meeting in February, the nonprofit purchased the building and filed a city permit application for a remodel in March.
In subsequent months, Interfaith Sanctuary has yet to quell neighbors’ concerns, including that shelter residents will loiter throughout nearby residential areas and parks, that they will commit crimes in the area and that the shelter will decrease surrounding property values. Peterson-Stigers said her attempts to ease those anxieties have not resonated, and the task force could help with that.
“We’ve been standing alone, trying to do this project based on our expertise, based on what we see in our shelter and the need that’s coming into our shelter,” she said. “And that doesn’t feel transparent enough to the community at-large.”
Meanwhile, Interfaith Sanctuary has limited time to complete the project, whether at the proposed State Street location or another location. It already sold its current location, a necessity to purchase the new one for $2.4 million. The nonprofit is leasing its current building from the new owner. A 12-month contract will expire next spring, but the lease could be extended to 18 months.
“At the end of this, we are looking at 240 guests who, if we are not able to successfully create a new shelter … will be out on the street, which will be not good,” Peterson-Stigers said.
McLean said last week task force members will be announced soon.