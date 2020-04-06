Patrick Malloy has dropped out of Ada County's District 2 Commissioner primary, less than two weeks after he was chosen as one of three candidates to be considered to replace the retiring Rick Visser.
Malloy is still in the running to be appointed to replace Visser on the commission, but he won't run in the election to sit on the commission next term, according to Ada County Republican Central Committee Chairman Ryan Davidson.
"He's still up for consideration to be appointed to fulfill the balance of the term, he's just not running in the primary," Davidson said.
Malloy said he decided to withdraw from the primary March 27, the last day he could potentially do so, because he was concerned about potentially splintering the Republican vote.
"I'm hoping voters will put a strong conservative in that seat," Malloy said.
He was hoping Gov. Brad Little would have made a decision before that March 27 cutoff date for withdrawal from the primary, but Malloy said when that didn't happen he had to make the decision himself.
Malloy is a longtime political operative and is part of the group that created The Idahoan, a publication that is at the center of a dispute of what can be categorized as a newspaper. A Meridian resident, Malloy ran for Meridian City Council in 2013.
With Malloy out of the race, five Republicans are still vying for Visser's old position. Teri Murrison, of Eagle, Fred Rippee, of Meridian, Mary McFarland, of Eagle, Rod W. Beck, of Boise, and Kim J. Wickstrum, of Star, are all still on the May 2 ballot.