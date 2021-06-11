BOISE — Normally in June, during Pride Month, Boise hosts the Boise Pride Festival in the streets downtown.
This year, people will have to wait until September because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some activists said LGBTQ Idahoans outside Boise don’t have the resources, support and acceptance to celebrate in the communities in which they live.
“It’s not always safe, especially outside of Boise, to be out, publicly out with however you identify or your orientation,” Add the Words, Idaho Political Director Jennifer Martínez said. “We definitely encourage folks to prioritize their safety first.”
Add the Words’ main goal is to get the Idaho Human Rights Act updated to protect against discrimination for sexual orientation and gender identity.
Martínez, a bisexual woman, said since the time when she was growing up in southern Idaho things have changed but nothing as big “as we would like or hope.” The state hasn’t done a lot, she said, but some cities have passed nondiscrimination ordinances or have tried to do a better job of community relationships.
The Idaho cities with nondiscrimination ordinances include Victor, Boise, Meridian, Pocatello, Ketchum, Lewiston, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Moscow, Driggs, Hailey and Bellevue.
“Boise is safer than other cities but there’s still always work to be done. You know, Meridian … they were able to pass the ordinance that they did and then Ada County itself passed one a few years ago to offer protections,” Martínez said. “But the further west you get, the harder it is to try and pass nondiscrimination ordinances.”
There’s been attempts to get folks to contact city governments to get ordinances moving, she said, though it hasn’t been successful yet. Still, the group is strategizing around keeping the conversation going and work with other local officials in the Treasure Valley.
“There’s still so many people who need protection,” she said. “Especially, when they’re not living in an area (with nondiscrimination ordinances) and they could lose their job or lose their housing.”
In the Treasure Valley, her comments are reflected somewhat in the Human Rights Campaign 2020 municipal equality index scorecards, where Boise received 75/100, Meridian a 50/100 and Nampa 18/100.
Still, Boise Pride Festival Board of Directors Vice President Joseph Kibbe said there are LGBTQ spaces and resources even though such resources are concentrated in Boise.
“People really don’t realize how much is out there in the community,” Kibbe, who is a gay man, said. “There’s about 12 to 13 cities that have LGBTQ+ ordinances in place … Very much a patchwork quilt for LGBTQ+ individuals in Idaho.”
Since moving to Boise from Louisiana in the 1980s, Kibbe has seen a “tremendous amount of progress” in how LGBTQ people can live. But, he said, there’s still a level of anxiety.
“I really think you really should be able to feel welcome in the majority of places within the metro areas, Kibbe said. “We still have a lot of work to do in the rural areas within the state, and then large metro areas like Nampa or Caldwell.”
When he first got here, it wasn’t easy, he said. Most LGBTQ people were pretty closeted.
“Didn’t have a lot of community interaction,” Kibbe said. “We had just a couple safe spots that we could go to such as The Community Center.”
The Community Center was founded in 1983, according to its website, and is located in Boise.
But Kibbe also added LGBTQ individuals can now interact with health care systems, through places like Planned Parenthood or hospitals such as St. Luke’s.
“One thing I do want to stress … is actual municipalities. For example Boise, the Boise Police Department, they have an LGBTQ liaison that’s in place.”
Recently, some parents in the Kuna School District expressed concerns after they said their kids watched a student get harassed for bringing a rainbow flag to school.
When he was in high school, Meridian resident and California native Dom Gelsomino had to hide who he was. He attended Boise State University and began coming out toward the end of his college career to a few people. He came out to his mother first in 2012 and then his father a couple years later. The day he announced his campaign for the state Legislature, he revealed publicly he was gay.
But being out is not without his challenges, Gelsomino said, and those challenges aren’t unique to Idaho.
“The greatest thing is just the ability to live my life and live it completely honest and sincerely. You can be your genuine self,” Gelsomino said. There’s nothing wrong with (remaining in the closet). That time comes differently for everyone and there’s no shame. If you’re not ready yet, you’re not ready yet. That’s fine.”
In terms of progress, Gelsomino said he would want to see equal protections for LGBTQ individuals. Though there are resources such as Allies Linked for the Prevention of HIV and AIDS and the Boise State University Gender Equity Center, he said there could always be more. For example, he said he’d like to see access to general counselors who understand what it’s like to be LGBTQ.
“There’s a lot of good and a lot of challenges but I believe that we are making progress. It’s incremental, but it’s progress,” he said.