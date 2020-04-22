BOISE — After years of explosive growth, COVID-19 hit the Boise Airport hard.
In March, total passengers declined 50% from 333,953 passengers in March of last year to only 168,911 last month. Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said since the pandemic spread throughout the United States in mid-March there has been a 95% decrease of passengers through the airport on a daily basis.
“We’re seeing between 350 and 500 people per day going through the passenger screening checkpoint and on an average day we would see 7,000 people,” she said. “It’s disheartening.”
The Boise Airport is operated through an enterprise fund, which means it is self-sufficient and no city of Boise tax revenue goes toward its budget. Hupp said the majority of the airport’s revenue is generated from airlines and other businesses, such as the restaurants and car rentals that operate on airport property.
These 50 tenants in the terminal all pay rent to the Boise Airport, as well as a portion of their sales every month. Hupp said in response to the impacts of COVID-19, the airport has deferred rent for all of these terminal tenants for the month of April, and administrative staff will continue to evaluate more changes going forward.
Despite the drop in passengers, freight shipments in and out of the airport and plane landings have remained relatively stable. Between March 2019 and last month, freight shipments leaving the airport increased 5%, but freight being loaded off of planes decreased 9%. Total landings only decreased 1% from 2,221 this time last year to 2,188 last month.
The Boise Airport also must reevaluate its more than $150 million expansion plan in its early stages, which included plans for a new concourse and three new parking decks for staff and passengers alike. Hupp said the sharp decrease in passenger travel means the timeline for the expansion and order of projects to be completed must be reworked.
“What triggered expansion was the record number of passengers through the airport, and this year we expect passenger travel will be down significantly,” she said. “We know passenger travel will come back, but we’re not sure of the timing, obviously.”