The partial lineup has been announced for Treefort 11, scheduled for March 22-26, 2023, in Boise.

Need a taste of who’s coming to Treefort 11? You’re in luck.

The annual music festival held in downtown Boise announced the first wave of the lineup that’s coming to the city of Trees in March. It includes “all five Main Stage headliners, more than 185 emerging and (renowned) artists and bands hailing from 25 states and 15 countries,” according to a Treefort Music Fest press release.

