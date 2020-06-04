BOISE — As of Thursday, a portion of Boise’s Eighth Street will be closed to motorized traffic for much of the day, to allow expanded patio space for restaurants and other businesses.
The move is designed as a windfall for businesses harmed by the forced closures that came with the outbreak of the new coronavirus. As of Thursday morning, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Lauren McLean, Eighth Street is closed to motorized vehicles north of Idaho Street, except for delivery hours between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
“A minimum 20-foot wide lane will remain open to provide access to the Fire Department, bike and pedestrian access; signage, barriers, detectable edges, and ramps have been provided to ensure access for our ADA community members,” according to the release. “Eighth Street from Main Street to Idaho Street will be open on the south side, but parking and sidewalk routes have been modified slightly.”
The move was informed by the city’s Economic Recovery Task Force, and was part of a May 19 resolution from the Boise City Council “allowing (businesses) to temporarily increase the outdoor footprint of their businesses in order to accommodate customers while maintaining required physical distancing between and among customers and staff.”