PARMA — The Parma Police Department is trying to identify a man who allegedly approached a young girl while in his vehicle and offered her a ride on two separate occasions.
In both instances, police said the girl had been walking home from school. She declined the man's offer and then ran to her nearby destination.
The girl, who was unharmed, told police she was approached on Jan. 29 and Feb. 3 by the same man, who appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s, in a black, four-door vehicle — possibly a "2010 or newer Honda, Toyota or Mazda," with a standard Idaho, rear-only license plate. The interior of the car was clean despite the snowy/rainy conditions at the time of the two incidents, she said.
Police said the girl described the man as polite. He had a poorly shaven, slender face and light brown-blonde hair — which was short to medium length — and slightly darker eyebrows. The girl noticed no visible scars or tattoos.
"Officers credit the young girl for her quick thinking and providing us good descriptions of the unknown male and the vehicle he was driving," Chief Wm. David McKillican said. "Saturation patrols have been established in the area, and we do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public’s safety."
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 208-722-5900 and reference Case No. 20PP-0591.