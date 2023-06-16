The Parma Motor-Vu (copy)

The Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In is celebrating its 70th birthday. 

 Tracy Bringhurst/Boise Weekly

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 14 on KTVB.COM.

A Treasure Valley staple is celebrating a big milestone this month. For 70 years, the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In has been bringing some of the biggest films to the community.

Load comments