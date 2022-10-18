gavel
Stock Image

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Parma man has been sentenced on for his role in the fiery crash that killed a Boise woman last May.

Dalton Leonard, 29, was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 90 days in jail with the option of work release, as well as 10 years of probation and three years' driver's license suspension, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office. He was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving under the influence, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia with intent to use. He pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge in June.

Recommended for you

Load comments