BOISE — A Parma man remains in jail Monday on a $200,000 bond after Ada County prosecutors say he sent explicit photographs of a woman to a dozen people and expressed a desire “to see her dead.”
Jason Simonson, 45, faces four felony charges of video voyeurism, one felony count of intimidating a witness and a misdemeanor charge of violating a no contact order.
Prosecutors say Simonson sent the pictures in February but was booked into the jail just after 2:15 a.m. Friday. Simonson turned himself into the Ada County Jail, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, Simonson had been wanted by the Boise Police Department since Dec. 3.
“The defendant sent text messages to 12 friends and family members of the victim — and some strangers — including sexually explicit photos of the victim, without her permission,” Jeffrey Chong of the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said at Simonson’s initial court appearance Friday. “Recipients included her own mother.”
Chong said Simonson also wrote “a message stating a desire to see (the case’s victim) dead.”
“The defendant continued to create social media profiles to continue this behavior,” Chong told Magistrate Judge David Manweiler. “The messages included things like giving the victim’s contact information to strangers, threatening judges in his previous cases, and admitting to sending the explicit material.”
According to the case’s criminal complaint, sometime between Feb. 17 and June 27, prosecutors believe Simonson committed the crime of intimidating a witness by “messaging and/or threatening to kill (the case’s victim.)”
It's not the first time Simonson has been accused of sending unwanted text messages. In July 2018, a woman who had the same initials as the 2019 case's victim, had a domestic violence no contact order against Simonson. She reported he'd sent her 51 text messages in a short period of time, according to an affidavit of probable cause for Simonson's arrest in Payette County. Ultimately, in February, Simonson was sentenced to two years of supervised probation, and 20 days on the Payette County Sheriff's Inmate Labor Detail, according to the Idaho Supreme Court's online repository.
Chong on Friday asked the judge to set Simonson’s bond at $200,000 in his current case. Manweiler agreed and set bond in that amount.
The judge scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 23.