BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society is closing the parking area at Table Rock for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees made the decision to close the parking area, citing safety issues, chronic vandalism and other concerns.
The parking area closure will extend through October, when the parking area is closed for winter. The parking area has been closed since May, when it traditionally opens, due to public health restrictions during COVID-19.
Table Rock Mesa remains accessible to the public from sunrise to sunset daily via designated walking trails starting near the Old Idaho Penitentiary and other trails within the Ridge to Rivers system.
The parking area, Table Rock Mesa and the hiking trail that begins near the Old Idaho Penitentiary are managed by the historical society under an agreement with the Idaho Department of Lands.
The board’s decision is a response to heightened cases of vandalism, trespassing, illegal parking, and large and sometimes disruptive social gatherings at or near Table Rock Mesa in the last several months, said Janet Gallimore, executive director of the historical society, in a press release.
The board also is forming an advisory committee to study and recommend long-term solutions intended to protect and enhance Table Rock Mesa while accommodating different forms of public access.
“This was not an easy decision because we understand how important Table Rock is to all of us who live here in the Treasure Valley,” Gallimore said in the release. “At the same time, it is our responsibility as caretakers to take appropriate steps to protect public safety and preserve the natural beauty and historical and cultural significance of the site.
During the last several months, private security and local law enforcement have reported turning away between 120 to 250 vehicles attempting to visit the landmark during night and early-morning hours, the press release said. Instances of trespassing on adjacent private property, violence, drug use and setting of fires have been reported, as well as increased cases of vandalism, graffiti, property damage, destruction of signage and littering.
“In light of the continuing criminal and traffic issues at Table Rock, we support the closure of the upper parking for public safety while we work toward finding a long-term solution for this important Boise landmark,” said Boise Police Capt. Paul Burch, in the historical society press release.